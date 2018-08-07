Caratini is starting at catcher and batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Royals.

With regular catcher Willson Contreras getting a breather after three straight starts, Caratini will slot in to face Kansas City right-hander Brad Keller. The 24-year-old has a mediocre .634 OPS this season with no home runs and 10 RBI in 45 games, so he hasn't moved the needle much in fantasy leagues.