Cubs' Victor Caratini: Taking over for Contreras
Caratini started at catcher and batted sixth in Sunday's game against the Brewers.
With Willson Contreras moving to the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a strained hamstring, Caratini looks poised to earn a multi-week run as the team's top backstop. The Cubs recalled Taylor Davis from Triple-A Iowa for extra reinforcement behind the dish, but he's not a serious threat to poach many starts from Caratini. Despite seeing somewhat inconsistent playing time this season, Caratini has delivered a strong .271/.360/.458 slash line with five home runs and 21 RBI in 136 plate appearances. He'll be a must-roster player in NL-only leagues and mixed formats that start two catchers and may even warrant consideration in single-catcher leagues as well.
