Caratini went 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 10-1 loss to the White Sox.

While he didn't get the start, Caratini wound up supplying the Cubs' only extra-base hit of the night and scoring their only run after entering the game in the sixth inning as manager David Ross emptied his bench in the rout. Caratini is now slashing .302/.373/.377 through 59 plate appearances, but his backup role behind Willson Contreras continues to limit his production -- he has only three runs and seven RBI, and is still looking for his first homer of the year.