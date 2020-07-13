Caratini will serve as Yu Darvish's personal catcher this season, Tim Stebbins of NBC Chicago reports.
The pair reportedly have a good rapport and worked well together last season. The assignment will make Caratini's playing time slightly easier to predict than it would be for most backup backstops, though it remains to be seen how often he's in the lineup with other pitchers on the mound. Caratini is one of the better backup catchers in the league, as he hit a solid .266/.348/.447 last season, but he's stuck behind one of the better starting catchers in Willson Contreras.