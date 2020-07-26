Caratini is the designated hitter and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Brewers.

That makes two starts at DH for Caratini during the weekend series, with an appearance behind the plate as Yu Darvish's personal catcher in between. It looks like rookie manager David Ross is going to try to get both Caratini and Willson Contreras into the lineup most days, with one catching and the other serving as DH. The Cubs elected to keep Josh Phegley on the 30-man roster as a third catcher, so they can afford to deploy Contreras and Caratini at DH and still be covered behind the plate.