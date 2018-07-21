Cubs' Willson Contreras: Absent from Game 1 lineup

Contreras is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

Contreras will receive a breather after going 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts during Friday's loss. In his place, Victor Caratini will catch Tyler Chatwood. Expect to see Contreras back behind the plate for Game 2.

More News
Our Latest Stories