Cubs' Willson Contreras: Absent from Wednesday's lineup

Contreras is out of the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Contreras will hit the bench after going 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts during Tuesday's defeat. Over his past six starts, he's gone just 2-for-24 (.083 average) with one RBI and seven strikeouts. Victor Caratini will catch Jose Quintana and bat seventh in his place.

More News
Our Latest Stories