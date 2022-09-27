Contreras (ankle) was activated from the injured list Tuesday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Contreras just resumed full baseball activities Friday, and the Cubs did not have a target date for his return at that point. However, they did not need to see much before adding him back to the active roster. It's unclear if Contreras will handle an everyday role right away, but fantasy players can plan on having him available for the homestretch.
