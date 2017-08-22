Cubs' Willson Contreras: Active in outfield Tuesday
Contreras (hamstring) was seen doing agility drills on the field Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
The young backstop continues to slowly work his way back from a hamstring strain that has kept him on the shelf since Aug. 9. Contreras should start to ramp up his activity in the next week, and while he still has a ways to go in his recovery, he's headed in the right direction. Barring any setbacks, the hope is that Contreras will be back with the Cubs sometime in mid-September. In the meantime, Alex Avila and Rene Rivera will split duties behind the dish.
