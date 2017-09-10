Cubs' Willson Contreras: Available from bench Sunday

Contreras is available from the bench Sunday against the Brewers, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Contreras was activated from the disabled list Sunday, and although he's not in the starting lineup, he'll be ready to play if called upon. Contreras should return to the lineup soon and will look to pick up where he left off, as he'd gone 9-for-29 (.310) with five home runs and 11 RBI over his last seven games before hitting the DL.