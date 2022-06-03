Contreras (ankle), who isn't starting Friday against the Cardinals, will be available off the bench if needed, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old was hit by a pitch above his left ankle Thursday, but manager David Ross said that the backstop's absence from Friday's lineup is a scheduled day off. Even if Contreras doesn't appear off the bench Friday, Ross is confident that the catcher will be back in the lineup Saturday. P.J. Higgins will start behind the plate and bat seventh Friday.