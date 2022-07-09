Contreras (hamstring) is serving as the designated hitter and hitting second Saturday against the Dodgers.
Contreras has missed the team's last four games due to a tight left hamstring. Yan Gomes will remain behind the dish, with David Bote heading to the bench.
