Contreras will start at catcher in Thursday's game against the Phillies.
Contreras served as the designated hitter in the first two games he appeared in after being activated from the injured list Tuesday, but he will be back behind the plate Thursday afternoon. The Cubs' regular leadoff hitter of late, Zach McKinstry, is not in Thursday's lineup, and Contreras will replace him atop the order.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Activated from injured list•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Still no timeline for return•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Progresses to light agility work•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: MRI comes back clean•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Sent in for MRI•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Lands on injured list•