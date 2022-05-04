Contreras (undisclosed) is starting Wednesday against the White Sox.
Contreras missed the last two games with an unspecified injury but will start behind the plate and bat fourth Wednesday. Over the three games prior to his absence, he went 2-for-9 with two walks and three strikeouts.
