Cubs' Willson Contreras: Back in lineup Monday

Contreras is catching and batting fourth in Monday's game against the Reds.

Contreras received his first day off of the season Sunday after starting the Cubs' previous three games. So far this year, Contreras is just 4-for-17 with seven strikeouts, but he has the ability to get the bat going in a hurry.

