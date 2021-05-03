Contreras (thigh) will return to the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers, catching and batting fifth.
Contreras sat for two straight games with a minor thigh issue, though he did appear off the bench Sunday. He'll be involved from the start this time around and will look to build on his .238/.333/.512 slash line.
