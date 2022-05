Contreras is starting at catcher and batting first in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.

The Cubs are struggling at just 9-15, so manager David Ross will mix things up and bat Contreras leadoff for the first time this season. The catcher did bat first 34 times last year, so he has some experience in the role. Contreras has a .236/.337/.403 slash line so far in 2022.