Contreras is starting at catcher and batting second in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Contreras led off Saturday's game with Ian Happ out of the lineup, going 0-for-2 with two walks, but he'll bump back to second with Happ back in there Sunday. It's also the third straight start behind the plate for Contreras to start the season, so the Cubs do seem intent on riding their 28-year-old backstop, though he'll likely see an off day fairly soon.