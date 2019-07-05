Cubs' Willson Contreras: Big day at plate

Contreras went 3-for-5 with a double, two-run home run and three RBI on Thursday against the Pirates.

Contreras delivered his 18th home run of the season in the third inning, taking Jordan Lyles deep. He collected his third RBI of the contest on a groundout in sixth inning, putting the Cubs up 10-3. It was the second consecutive multi-hit effort for Contreras, and he's now hitting .294/.386/.571 across 293 plate appearances for the season.