Cubs' Willson Contreras: Big night in Texas
Contreras went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Rangers.
The catcher collected his first hits and RBI of the year in a losing cause. Contreras is coming off a disappointing 2018, losing 11 homers and over 100 points off his SLG compared to 2017, but at 26 years old there's little reason to think he won't be able to rebound.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Returns to lineup•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Likely back Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Sidelined Saturday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Collects two more hits Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Launches another spring home run•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Smacks 10th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...