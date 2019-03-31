Cubs' Willson Contreras: Big night in Texas

Contreras went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Rangers.

The catcher collected his first hits and RBI of the year in a losing cause. Contreras is coming off a disappointing 2018, losing 11 homers and over 100 points off his SLG compared to 2017, but at 26 years old there's little reason to think he won't be able to rebound.