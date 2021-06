Contreras went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 4-0 victory over the Dodgers on Thursday.

Contreras provided some insurance with his sixth inning home run to left off Walker Buehler, though Chicago wouldn't need it as the staff threw a combined no-hitter. It was his second straight game with a home run as Contreras has put together a nice three-game stretch, going 5-for-11 with two doubles and two home runs.