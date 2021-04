Contreras went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, one walk and two strikeouts in Friday's win over the Brewers.

Contreras struck out in his first two at-bats Friday, but his three-run blast in the sixth inning gave the team a 15-2 lead over Milwaukee. The 28-year-old has now reached base safely in each of his last 15 games, and he's slashing .267/.384/.583 with six home runs and 13 RBI this season.