Cubs' Willson Contreras: Blasts two homers
Contreras went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs, a third run scored and a walk during a 17-8 victory over the Pirates on Friday.
The Cubs catcher went deep twice against Pirates starter Steven Brault in the first three frames. The first long ball gave Contreras a new career high in the homer category, and he set a new high-water mark in runs too. Contreras is batting .283 with 23 home runs, 62 RBI, 52 runs and one steal in 318 at-bats this season.
