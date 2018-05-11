Cubs' Willson Contreras: Career day against White Sox

Contreras went 4-for-5 with two home runs, two runs scored and seven RBI in Friday's win over the White Sox.

The 25-year-old launched a grand slam off Carson Fulmer in the first inning, and he later added another homer and a double to give him a career-high seven RBI for the day. Contreras has racked up a whopping 20 total bases in his last two games, raising his batting line from .230/.315/.354 to .268/.343/.488. It took a little while, but Contreras is starting to live up to his draft-day price.