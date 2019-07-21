Cubs' Willson Contreras: Chance to return Wednesday
Contreras (foot) is progressing well in his recovery and could return from the injured list when first eligible Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Chicago manager Joe Maddon said it's "not impossible" that Contreras returns Wednesday in San Francisco, though nothing is official at this point. The catcher did take batting practice Saturday, which is an encouraging sign as he works his way back from a right foot strain. Victor Caratini and Martin Maldonado will continue to share catching duties while Contreras is out.
