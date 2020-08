Contreras went 1-for-4 with a single, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Royals.

Batting cleanup as the DH, Contreras drove in a run in the eighth and then stole second off Gabe Speier and Salvador Perez, matching his stolen-base total from all of last season. Contreras also has a couple homers already and is batting north of .300 through 11 games.