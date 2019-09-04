Cubs' Willson Contreras: Clobbers homer in return

Contreras went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's victory over the Mariners.

Contreras was activated from the injured list before the game and wasted no time picking up where he left off, launching a 450-foot moonshot to left center field in the second inning. The 27-year-old ended up missing 27 games with a hamstring injury suffered in early August. He remains one of the best hitting catchers in the game, compiling a .279/.369/.537 slash line with 20 homers and 58 RBI in 344 plate appearances this season.