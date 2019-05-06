Cubs' Willson Contreras: Clocks ninth homer

Contreras went 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 13-5 win over St. Louis.

Contreras opened the game's scoring by sending a solo shot off Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright in the second inning. It was his third long ball in the last six games. Contreras also owns a robust 1.110 OPS with 21 RBI and 21 runs scored.