Cubs' Willson Contreras: Collects base knock

Contreras went 1-for-4 with a run scored during Sunday's victory over the Mets.

Contreras was driven in by Ben Zobrist during the seventh inning to provide a key insurance run. The Cubs' backstop has reached base in each of the last eight games and finished the month of May hitting .273 with three home runs and 14 RBI.

