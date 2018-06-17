Cubs' Willson Contreras: Collects two hits Saturday

Contreras went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's win over the Cardinals.

In 12 games this month, Contreras is batting a solid .308 with a .400 on-base percentage. However, he has just one extra-base hit and no home runs so far in June. If the young catcher keeps making good contact at the plate, expect those numbers to climb as the month progresses.

More News
Our Latest Stories