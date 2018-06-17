Cubs' Willson Contreras: Collects two hits Saturday
Contreras went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's win over the Cardinals.
In 12 games this month, Contreras is batting a solid .308 with a .400 on-base percentage. However, he has just one extra-base hit and no home runs so far in June. If the young catcher keeps making good contact at the plate, expect those numbers to climb as the month progresses.
