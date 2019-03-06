Cubs' Willson Contreras: Collects two more hits Tuesday

Contreras went 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI in Tuesday's Cactus League loss to the Angels.

Contreras is off to a great start this spring, slashing .385/.467/.923 through 13 at-bats with two home runs, six runs scored and six RBI. The young catcher didn't quite live up to preseason expectations in 2018, but the talent is certainly there for him to rebound and be an elite option at the position in 2019.