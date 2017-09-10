Cubs' Willson Contreras: Comes off disabled list

Contreras (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list Sunday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Although Contreras was brought off the disabled list, he's not in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Brewers. However, with the Cubs having Monday off, it's likely that Contreras will return to serving as the team's go-to backstop in the near future. Rene Rivera is hitting eighth and starting behind the dish Sunday.