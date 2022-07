Contreras (hamstring) went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Contreras missed four games with a tight left hamstring, and it appears his timing was a bit off in his return. The 30-year-old could continue to see some time as the designated hitter as he works back to full strength. He hit .333 with a home run, four doubles, seven RBI and six runs scored in 10 games prior to his injury, so it shouldn't take the catcher long to regain his momentum at the plate.