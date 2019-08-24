Cubs' Willson Contreras: Completes throwing drills
Contreras (hamstring) did throwing drills prior to the team's game Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Contreras was seen throwing from behind the plate to the edge of the outfield grass. While his return is likely still a couple weeks away, Contreras continues to slowly make progress towards his eventual return.
