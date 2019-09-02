Cubs' Willson Contreras: Could be back for Milwaukee series

Manager Joe Maddon said that Contreras (hamstring) could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list at some point during the Cubs' four-game series in Milwaukee that begins Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Contreras began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa over the past weekend, going hitless in four at-bats while logging nine total innings behind the dish. The Cubs will likely check in with Contreras on Monday and see how he's feeling after Sunday's rest day before determining his next step. Contreras has been sidelined since Aug. 3 with the right hamstring strain.