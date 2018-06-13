Cubs' Willson Contreras: Day off against Brewers

Contreras is not in the lineup versus Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Contreras will take a seat following a pair of starts as Chris Gimenez gets the nod for the series finale. Over his past 10 games, Contreras is hitting .294 with a .714 OPS and two RBI. Expect him back in the lineup Friday in St. Louis.

