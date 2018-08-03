Cubs' Willson Contreras: Day off Friday
Contreras is not starting Friday against the Padres.
Contreras will sit for a day game after catching the previous night. Victor Caratini will start in his place.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Collects three hits, home run Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Sitting Friday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Drives in two runs•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Absent from Game 1 lineup•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Hits home run Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...