Cubs' Willson Contreras: Day off Friday

Contreras is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds.

Contreras will return to the bench Friday after starting the last three games and going 2-for-11 with one RBI and two walks. The 27-year-old has enjoyed a productive May with a .338/.423/.544 slash line in 20 games. Victor Caratini will start behind the dish and bat sixth for the Cubs in his absence.