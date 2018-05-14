Cubs' Willson Contreras: Day off Monday

Contreras is not in the lineup Monday against the Braves.

Contreras has been heating up lately, with three homers and a 1.399 OPS over his last six games. After a slow start, he's now hitting .275/.349/.504 on the season, a near match for his .278/.355/.496 career slash line. Victor Caratini will start behind the plate Monday.

