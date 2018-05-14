Cubs' Willson Contreras: Day off Monday
Contreras is not in the lineup Monday against the Braves.
Contreras has been heating up lately, with three homers and a 1.399 OPS over his last six games. After a slow start, he's now hitting .275/.349/.504 on the season, a near match for his .278/.355/.496 career slash line. Victor Caratini will start behind the plate Monday.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Stays hot Saturday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Career day against White Sox•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Has three hits Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Situated on bench Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Leading off in series finale•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Day off Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...