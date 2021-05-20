site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Day off Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
Contreras will sit Thursday against the Nationals.
Contreras has handled a very heavy workload behind the plate this season but will sit for the day game after playing Wednesday evening. P.J. Higgins will catch Trevor Williams in his absence.
