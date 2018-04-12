Cubs' Willson Contreras: Day off Thursday
Contreras is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.
Contreras will receive a standard maintenance day following a pair of starts behind the plate. In his place, Victor Caratini will catch Kyle Hendricks and bat sixth in Thursday's matinee. Over the course of the first two weeks of the 2018 campaign, Contreras is slashing .326/.408/.488 with six extra-base hits and one RBI.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Piles on three hits Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Logs two hits in series finale•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Collects three hits Thursday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: First day off of season•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Likely to bat cleanup•
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...