Cubs' Willson Contreras: Day off Tuesday
Contreras is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies.
Contreras plays very frequently for a catcher, sitting for just the fifth time so far this season. He's hitting a solid .264/.350/.418, though the fact that he has just one home run is disappointing for his fantasy owners. Victor Caratini will get the start behind the plate Tuesday.
