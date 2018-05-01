Cubs' Willson Contreras: Day off Tuesday

Contreras is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies.

Contreras plays very frequently for a catcher, sitting for just the fifth time so far this season. He's hitting a solid .264/.350/.418, though the fact that he has just one home run is disappointing for his fantasy owners. Victor Caratini will get the start behind the plate Tuesday.

