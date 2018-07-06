Cubs' Willson Contreras: Doubles, scores Friday
Contreras went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Reds.
The Cubs had just eight hits and two runs, but Contreras was still productive from the No. 7 spot in the lineup. The 26-year-old catcher has been locked in lately, going 16-for-34 over his last 10 games with two home runs and 10 RBI. Chicago has a number of strong options in its lineup, but Contreras could move himself up in the order if he keeps hitting like this. He's now batting .287 this season with an .840 OPS.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...