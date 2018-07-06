Cubs' Willson Contreras: Doubles, scores Friday

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Reds.

The Cubs had just eight hits and two runs, but Contreras was still productive from the No. 7 spot in the lineup. The 26-year-old catcher has been locked in lately, going 16-for-34 over his last 10 games with two home runs and 10 RBI. Chicago has a number of strong options in its lineup, but Contreras could move himself up in the order if he keeps hitting like this. He's now batting .287 this season with an .840 OPS.