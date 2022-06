Contreras (ankle) is starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Contreras was out of the lineup for Thursday's matchup against St. Louis, but he was available off the bench if needed. However, he'll start behind the dish and bat second during Saturday's matinee. The 30-year-old is riding an eight-game hitting streak, and he's slashed .367/.486/.833 with four homers, two doubles, eight runs, seven RBI and a stolen base during that time.