Contreras went 2-for-5 with three RBI in a 6-5 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Contreras continued his excellent first half with a three-RBI performance to give him 31 total on the year. His two-RBI single in the fourth tied the game at 5-5, and then he put the Cubs ahead for good with an RBI-single in the 10th inning. The Cubs' starting catcher was playing DH in this day game, as manager David Ross likes to keep Contreras' dependable bat in the lineup any way possible. Conteras has five home runs and is slugging .426 over the past 15 days.