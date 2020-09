Contreras went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Friday's 1-0 win over the Twins.

Rich Hill and Caleb Thielbar limited the Cubs to just three total hits, but Contreras managed two of them, and the Chicago catcher drove in the game's only run. Contreras is now batting .256 with a .760 OPS and 22 RBI in 49 games.