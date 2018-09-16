Cubs' Willson Contreras: Drives in only run in win
Contreras went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Reds.
Contreras had half of his team's hits, and his second knock of the day was huge, as he drove in Javier Baez in the bottom of the sixth inning in the eventual 1-0 win. It was a bright spot in what's been a down season for the 26-year-old catcher, as he's now tallied nine home runs and 51 RBI in 127 games after posting 21 home runs and 74 RBI in 117 games a year ago.
