Contreras went 0-for-3 with two runs, an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

It was a productive, albeit hitless performance for Contreras who reached base on an error, and then a fielder's choice, before finishing the contest with a sacrifice fly late. Contreras has been an inconsistent hitter the last few years, excelling in 2017 and 2019, but struggling considerably in 2018 and 2020. Manager David Ross clearly has faith in the catcher's ability to bounce back in 2021 as Contreras hit second in Thursday's order. The 28-year-old figures to start the majority of Chicago's games largely because of backup catcher Tony Wolters' lack of offensive potential.