Cubs' Willson Contreras: Drives in two runs
Contreras went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-2 victory over St. Louis.
Fresh off his first All-Star appearance, Contreras continues swinging a hot bat. He's raised his batting average from .269 to .282 since the start of July with a couple homers and seven RBI during that span. On the year, the Venezuelan backstop has just eight home runs and 37 RBI after hitting 21 homers and 74 RBI in just 117 games last season.
