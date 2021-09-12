Contreras went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Giants.

Contreras made his return from a knee injury a week ago and has been understandably rusty after missing nearly a month. The catcher came into Saturday's contest with just three hits in 19 at-bats since coming off the injured list, so it was good to see him string together multiple hits. With the Cubs sitting at 65-78 and outside the playoff picture, Contreras will likely receive plenty of rest days down the stretch as the team turns its attention to 2022.